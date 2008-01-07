Truck Crashes Through Heartland Woman's House

By: Wes Wallace

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. - It was a rude awakening for a Poplar Bluff woman. Jennifer Plunkett was sleeping in her bed Friday morning when a Ford pickup rolled right into her bedroom!

Jennifer says police tell her the truck was in neutral and a gust of wind sent it down a hill behind her house.

She says she first thought the house exploded, but soon realized what happened when she saw the truck where her bed used to be.