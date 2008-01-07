Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dexter, MO

Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing

By: Heartland News

DEXTER, Mo. - A southeast Missouri man pleads guilty to stabbing charges.

Michael Atkins, 27, of Dexter, pleaded guilty to stabbing 23-year-old Joseph Helton in December.

At the time, Atkins told police he argued with a woman at her home, then left.

When Helton came after him, Atkins says he was "drunk and scared and jealous so he stabbed him and ran."

