Western Kentucky Gas Station Fire

By: Heartland News

Marshall County fire crews were called to the scene of a gas station fire in Fairdealing, Kentucky Sunday night.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the fire was located at Fast Eddie's Gas Station on US Highway 68.

As of Sunday night, Heartland News has not recieved any reports of injuries, but deputies are keeping the highway closed between Barge Island Road and Olive Creek Road.

