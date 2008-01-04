Deputy Placed on Administrative Leave

By: Arnold Wyrick

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. - The investigation into a Williamson County Deputy who allegedly crashed his pickup truck and then left the scene is now headed to the Williamson County State's Attorney's office.

On the evening of December 26th police say Sergeant Shaunn Curry drove off the right side of Norman Road and rolled his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado into a creek bed. But, before the Illinois State Police could arrive on the scene Curry disappeared.

"Between the time of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office requesting our assistance and the arrival of our officers, we found that Mr. Curry had left the scene of the crash. At that time our officers took statements from the Williamson County Deputies on scene and the witness," said Captain Michael Irwin of the Illinois State Police.

"The 911 call was from a young man reporting an 'erratic driver' and he was following the vehicle. During the interview with Mr. Curry and his attorney it was stated that Mr. Curry did smell of alcohol. However, at this time we don't have enough probable cause to establish any further charges."

But, the State Police did charge Sgt. Curry with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Now the Williamson County Sheriff is conducting his own investigation into his deputy's actions.

"His status with the department is that he's currently on administrative leave and that will continue until everything is decided, not only in the traffic courts, but then administratively too," Sheriff Tom Cundiff said.

"Now he's not been charged with a driving under the influence charge. However, there's the appearance of that, and I won't deny it."

Which is why Sheriff Cundiff says he called upon the Illinois State Police to handle the crash scene investigation.

"You want that objective look, and we're not afraid to have that. Anybody can come and take a look at that case. And it is what it is, and we'll deal with that," Sheriff Cundiff said.