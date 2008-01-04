Five Fitness Mistakes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five Fitness Mistakes

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - If you're hitting the gym as part of your New Year's Resolutions, you might want to workout your fitness knowledge first.

Andy Callis, CSCS, PES, works as a trainer and fitness coach at Healthpoint Plaza.  He offers five mistakes people often make at the gym.

*Don't rush lifting weights.  Many people make the motion too quickly.  Callis says you get more benefit by moving slowly and even pausing for a second between movements.

*If you want a flat stomach, don't cramp your crunches.  Callis recommends keeping your chin tucked and not sticking out.  He says to avoid throwing your head up or making jerking motions as you come up for sit ups.

*When you squat, be sure to use good form.  Don't let your knees go over past your toes.

*Stay hydrated.  If your body doesn't have enough water when you workout, then you're not getting the full benefits of exercise or weight training.

*Avoid spot training.  Callis suggests intensely focusing on just one body part or area will not reduce fat or tone up flab.  You need to do an overall fitness plan.  For example, if you want to see your abs, eat fewer calories and do a total body workout, not just your abs.

