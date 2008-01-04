One Dead After Accidental Shooting at Gun Shop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston, MO

One Dead After Accidental Shooting at Gun Shop

By: Holly Brantley

SIKESTON, Mo. - One man is dead from a single gunshot wound Friday morning after an accidental shooting. 

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, a man accidentally shot himself at the REArmms Shooting Range, located at the corner of Helen and S. Main street.

Police were called just before 11 a.m. Friday.  When they arrived they found a man, about 30 years old, dead.  According to police, the man was cleaning his pistol when the gun discharged, killing him instantly.  Authorities say the man was taking target practice shortly before the accident.

ReArmms is a shooting range and also a gun shop.  Owners say the man was a frequent visitor.  Right now, authorities are not releasing the man's name.

