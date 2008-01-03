Two Juveniles to Blame for Library Vandalism

By: Heartland News

BENTON, Ill. - Police say two juveniles are to blame for another case of vandalism.

Vandalism caused more than $100 worth of damage, including the cost to replace a shattered door at the Benton library.

The cities statue of liberty tribute was also damaged.

Police say two juvenilles are to blame and they will spend their Saturdays working at the library as punishment.