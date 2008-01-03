Police Search for Man After He Allegedly Shoots at Brother - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fulton, KY

Police Search for Man After He Allegedly Shoots at Brother

Tommy "Pete" Brown Tommy "Pete" Brown

By: Christy Hendricks

FULTON, Ky. - Police search for a Fulton man after he allgedly shot at his brother.

According to the Fulton Police Department, Tommy "Pete" Brown got into an argument with his brother, left the room, then returned with a hangun.  Brown allegedly shot at his brother, but missed and hit a TV and fireplace.  He fled the scene.

Police pursued Browns's vehicle in Union City and tried to stop it, but Brown fled the scene.  Police did recover a handgun.

Tommy "Pete" Brown faces 1st Degree Assault charges.  Contact police if you have information about Brown's whereabouts.

