Manager of Fast Food Restaurant Confesses to Robbery

By: Christy Hendricks

FULTON, Ky. - The manager of a Wendy's restaurant in Fulton faces robbery charges after telling police his store was robbed.

Police say Lavon Aiken, 39, filed a false robbery report claiming someone stopped him outside the store and demanded money at gunpoint.

Officers investigated the scene and questioned several people, but Aiken confessed to taking the money after being questioned. Aiken faces Theft by Unlawfull Taking over $300 and Falsely Reporting an Incident charges.