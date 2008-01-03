18 Year Old Faces Murder Charges

By: Heartland News

An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for the death of a Scott City man first thought to be accidental.

Police say Marcus Bowers hit Stanley Frank Hagan's head on a trailer tie-down stake, killing him in September.

Initially police were told Hagan fell and hit his head, but an investigation revealed the death was no accident.

Bowers was already behind bars on child molestation charges.