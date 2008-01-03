18 Year Old Faces Murder Charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By: Heartland News

An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for the death of a Scott City man first thought to be accidental.

Police say Marcus Bowers hit Stanley Frank Hagan's head on a trailer tie-down stake, killing him in September.

Initially police were told Hagan fell and hit his head, but an investigation revealed the death was no accident.

Bowers was already behind bars on child molestation charges.

The grand jury indicted him on the murder charges Thursday morning.

