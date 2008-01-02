Search for Paducah Stabbing Suspect Continues

By: Heartland News

PADUCAH, Ky. - The search for a suspect in a Paducah stabbing continues, and despite several witnesses, it's proving to be tough.

Investigators say Jeffrey Miller and another man fought outside Ernie's Down Under Sports Bar December 29th.

Miller's wife didn't realize he was stabbed until she arrived at their home in Metropolis.

Investigators say the suspect is around six feet tall.