Franklin County Man in Jail for Allegedly Beating Son

Franklin County, IL

By: Ryan Tate

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. - A 42-year-old Whittington man faces charges of Aggravated Battery of a Child after allegedly beating his four-month-old son.

Investigators say Russell "Rusty" Kelley did it to stop his son from crying.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department investigators say the boy had bruising on his face and head, and was bleeding from the nose and mouth.  Doctors also report the boy has ribs that are healing, indicating possible past abuse.

Doctors called the Department of Child and Family Services. A-nine-year-old sibling is also in the protective custody of D.C.F.S.

Kelley currently sits in the Franklin County Jail.

