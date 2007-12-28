Police Seize Nearly $10,000 in Steroids - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police Seize Nearly $10,000 in Steroids

Aaron Faire Aaron Faire

Police Seize Nearly $10,000 in Steroids
By: Christy Hendricks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - The Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and Cape Girardeau Police seized between $7000 to $10,000 worth of anabolic steroids Friday.

Aaron G. Faire, 27, of 926 East Rodney St. in Cape Girardeau faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.  His bond was set at $15,000.

Police say the drugs were stashed in a brief case and contained pills and liquid steroids of Deca Durabolin, several types of testosterone, and other anabolic steriods.  Police also found used and unused syringes.  Police say Faire said he would send steroids to other people by mail. 

 

 

