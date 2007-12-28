Police Seize Nearly $10,000 in Steroids

By: Christy Hendricks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - The Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and Cape Girardeau Police seized between $7000 to $10,000 worth of anabolic steroids Friday.

Aaron G. Faire, 27, of 926 East Rodney St. in Cape Girardeau faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000.