Man Accused of Stealing Child's Gifts in Police Custody

By: Heartland News

The man suspected of stealing a Cape Girardeau boy's Christmas presents is in police custody.

Murphysboro police and Jackson County sheriff's deputies say 30-year-old Doyle Wayne Thomas Bridges turned himself in around 1 p.m. Friday.

Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest after searching his home and finding several items that belong to the victim.

Police think Bridges took a bag of presents from the back of David Mills' pickup truck on Christmas day while it was parked at a Murphysboro convenience store.