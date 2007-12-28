Man Accused of Stealing Child's Gifts in Police Custody - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man Accused of Stealing Child's Gifts in Police Custody

Doyle Wayne Thomas Bridges Doyle Wayne Thomas Bridges

By: Heartland News

The man suspected of stealing a Cape Girardeau boy's Christmas presents is in police custody.

Murphysboro police and Jackson County sheriff's deputies say 30-year-old Doyle Wayne Thomas Bridges turned himself in around 1 p.m. Friday.

Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest after searching his home and finding several items that belong to the victim.

Police think Bridges took a bag of presents from the back of David Mills' pickup truck on Christmas day while it was parked at a Murphysboro convenience store.

The presents belong to David's three-year-old son.  David told Heartland News he thought he recognized the suspect.

