Police Search for Suspect Accused of Stealing Three Year Old's Gifts

By: Christy Hendricks

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. - Murphysboro Police search for a suspect they say stole Christmas gifts from the back of a pickup truck.

Police say a burglary to motor vehicle warrant is out for 35-year-old Doyle Thomas Wayne Bridges.

Police says Bridges stole Christmas presents intended for a three-year-old boy. The presents have since been recovered.