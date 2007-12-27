New Head Football Coach for SIU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL

New Head Football Coach for SIU

By: Heartland News & AP

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Dale Lennon has been introduced as the new head football coach at Southern Illinois today.

Lennon leaves North Dakota to run a program that came one victory short of the national title game this season.  He signed a 5-year contract that will pay him $200,000 a year, according to the school.  Lennon has been the head coach at UND since 1999.

Lennon succeeds Jerry Kill, who resigned to take over at Northern Illinois. Kill just led the Salukis to a 12-2 record and a spot in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision.  In his seven seasons in Carbondale the team went 56-32, won three straight Gateway Conference titles (2003-05) and made five consecutive postseason appearances.

 

