Cape Girardeau, MO

Cancer Claims Life of Assistant Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor

Cancer Claims Life of Assistant Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor
By: Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Linsenmeyer has died after a two-year battle with cancer.

Linsenmeyer died Tuesday.  He was 33.

Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle says Linsenmeyer was a gifted attorney who tried 55 bench trials and three jury trials in his first year as assistant prosecutor. A graduate of Georgetown University and the University of Missouri School of Law, he came to Cape Girardeau County as a law clerk in August 2005 and was promoted to assistant prosecutor less than two months later.

An aggressive form of cancer forced Linsenmeyer to take an extended sick leave in July of last year. Co-workers donated their own sick time to him so he could undergo treatment.

