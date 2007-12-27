Cancer Claims Life of Assistant Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor

By: Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Linsenmeyer has died after a two-year battle with cancer.

Linsenmeyer died Tuesday. He was 33.

Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle says Linsenmeyer was a gifted attorney who tried 55 bench trials and three jury trials in his first year as assistant prosecutor. A graduate of Georgetown University and the University of Missouri School of Law, he came to Cape Girardeau County as a law clerk in August 2005 and was promoted to assistant prosecutor less than two months later.