Heartland Shows Victims of Gift Theft Meaning of Christmas - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL

Heartland Shows Victims of Gift Theft Meaning of Christmas

Heartland Shows Victims of Gift Theft Meaning of Christmas
By: Carly O'Keefe

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. - Murphysboro Police Sergeant Brian Brewer said of all the calls he responded to on Christmas Day, none saddened him more than the theft of a Cape Girardeau toddler's Christmas gifts.

Three-year-old Layton Mill's parents parked outside the Murphysboro Huck's Convenience Store and planned to make a quick trip inside.  But when they came back out, someone had stolen the child's Christmas gifts right out of the parked truck.

"It's supposed to be the season of giving and celebrating the birth of Christ and then you get somebody who wants to fowl it up for a family.  That's just heartbreaking," said Brewer.

A day later, Murphysboro police were not only taking calls from people who needed help, but dispatchers also took several calls from people who wanted to help.

"We've had a lot of calls of people wanting to contribute to help the toddler in this case," said Brewer.

Folks have also gone to the scene of the crime to rescue Christmas for one little boy.

"People have come and talked to me about if they could donate toys here, and I said I'd have to ask my boss, but we might do that," said Huck's employee Heidi Libbert.

Libbert was working at the time of the theft Tuesday.  According to Libbert, throughout the day Wednesday customers commented on the little boy's gifts and the Grinch who stole them.

"It touched a lot of people, because it's just not right," said Libbert.

"I'm very impressed with the response.  It does your heart good to know there are people willing to help others and that's basically the spirit of Christmas," said Brewer.

Murphysboro police continue to investigate and say you can also help with information.  If you think you know who may have stolen the gifts, contact the Murphysboro Police Department.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:46:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

Powered by Frankly