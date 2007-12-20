Suspect Indicted on Rape Charges

By: Christy Hendricks

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. - A grand jury indicted a McCracken County Jail inmate on rape charges Thursday.

John Henry Caffey, 32, was faces 1st degree rape charges after police say he raped a woman August 29, 2005. According to the McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department, a partially nude, injured woman walked up to a gas station saying she had been raped.

Deputies identified Caffey as a suspect, but say he fled the state. They later located him in Wisconsin. Caffey was arrested on unrelated charges and extradicted to McCracken County in August 2007.