McCracken County, KY

Suspect Indicted on Rape Charges

By: Christy Hendricks

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. - A grand jury indicted a McCracken County Jail inmate on rape charges Thursday.

John Henry Caffey, 32, was faces 1st degree rape charges after police say he raped a woman August 29, 2005.  According to the McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department, a partially nude, injured woman walked up to a gas station saying she had been raped.   

Deputies identified Caffey as a suspect, but say he fled the state.  They later located him in Wisconsin.  Caffey was arrested on unrelated charges and extradicted to McCracken County in August 2007.

If found guilty, Caffey could receive 10 to 20 years in prison.  He's currently in the McCracken County Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

