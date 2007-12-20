Former Telecom Exec Hired as University of Missouri President - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former Telecom Exec Hired as University of Missouri President

By: Associated Press & Heartland News

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - University of Missouri curators have chosen former Sprint Nextel CEO Gary Forsee to lead the four-campus system.

In a unanimous vote, the 57-year-old Forsee was picked today to become the university system's 22nd president. He replaces Elson Floyd, who left in April for the top job at Washington State University.

The board voted in closed session and a news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. CST. Forsee's appointment had been expected.

Forsee is a 1972 graduate of the University of Missouri-Rolla and serves on his alma mater's board of trustees.  He is also a 1968 graduate of Cape Girardeau's Central High School.

In October he was ousted as chairman, president and CEO of Sprint Nextel, the nation's third-largest wireless carrier.  Forsee reportedly received a severance of more than $55 million.

