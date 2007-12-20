Ellsinore Mayor Killed in Crash

By: Wes Wallace

ELLSINORE, Mo. -A car crash claims the life of a Heartland Mayor. On Wednesday morning, Bill Fulford, 87, was driving along Highway 67 a few miles north of Poplar Bluff when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a semi truck.

"It's sad, the whole town will miss him," said Postmaster Jackie Hart. "It's really awful to lose a loved one anytime, especially around the holidays. Our hearts go out to his family."

Fulford retired from work and came back to his hometown 25 years ago, and stayed busy ever since.

"He repainted the water tower, repaved roads, and established the fire station and got us some funding for storm sirens," recalled David Bowman, Mayor Pro Tem.