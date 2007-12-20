Barbara Edwards was happy to spend a week with her brother, niece and nephew. Now, she wants to go home.

Barbara Edwards was happy to spend a week with her brother, niece and nephew. Now, she wants to go home.

Big Sky Airlines Terminates Service in Cape

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Big Sky Airlines terminates their service at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. This announcement comes just 30 days after the airline began service in Cape on November 18th.

According to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy, there was no indication of any serious problems with the airline. He also says that he is just as shocked as everybody and this comes as a complete surprise.

Big Sky will stop flights in Cape on January 7, 2008. The airport has no other carrier.

Big Sky will also cease all eastern United States operations. According to documents filed with the Department of Transportation, those affected by the termination of servicer include Boston, MA; Cape Girardeau, MO; Cincinnati, OH; Jackson, TN; Massena, NY; Ogdensburg, NY; Owensboro, KY; Plattsburgh, NY; Saranac Lake/ Lake Placid, NY; Sheridan, WY; Trenton, NJ; and Watertown, NY. Big Sky is also ceasing operations in seven Montana communities.

"Our eastern operations were dramatically affected by a combination of unusually bad weather, disappointing revenue and record high fuel prices," said Fred de Leeuw, Big Sky's president in a press release.

According to the filing with the Department of Transportation, "Termination of service on January 7, 2008 is both regrettable and unavoidable and is the result of enormous unsustainable financial losses Big Sky has incurred, and which Big Sky is unable to continue to endure, on its Eastern U.S. route system (those routes serving Boston and Cincinnati). The Company does not have the financial resources to continue to absorb these mounting and unacceptable losses and has determined that it has no alternative but to terminate service."

Big Sky currently operates two roundtrips each weekday from Cape Girardeau and Cincinnati using a 19-seat Beech 1900D aircraft.

Customers with reservations on flights scheduled after January 7th will be contacted about accommodation options.

View the announcement by Big Sky Airlilnes.