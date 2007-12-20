Big Sky Airlines Terminates Service in Cape - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Big Sky Airlines Terminates Service in Cape

Big Sky Airlines Terminates Service in Cape
By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Big Sky Airlines terminates their service at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.  This announcement comes just 30 days after the airline began service in Cape on November 18th.

According to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy, there was no indication of any serious problems with the airline.  He also says that he is just as shocked as everybody and this comes as a complete surprise.

Big Sky will stop flights in Cape on January 7, 2008.  The airport has no other carrier.

Big Sky will also cease all eastern United States operations.  According to documents filed with the Department of Transportation, those affected by the termination of servicer include Boston, MA; Cape Girardeau, MO; Cincinnati, OH; Jackson, TN; Massena, NY; Ogdensburg, NY; Owensboro, KY; Plattsburgh, NY; Saranac Lake/ Lake Placid, NY; Sheridan, WY; Trenton, NJ; and Watertown, NY.  Big Sky is also ceasing operations in seven Montana communities.

"Our eastern operations were dramatically affected by a combination of unusually bad weather, disappointing revenue and record high fuel prices," said Fred de Leeuw, Big Sky's president in a press release.

According to the filing with the Department of Transportation, "Termination of service on January 7, 2008 is both regrettable and unavoidable and is the result of enormous unsustainable financial losses Big Sky has incurred, and which Big Sky is unable to continue to endure, on its Eastern U.S. route system (those routes serving Boston and Cincinnati).  The Company does not have the financial resources to continue to absorb these mounting and unacceptable losses and has determined that it has no alternative but to terminate service."

Big Sky currently operates two roundtrips each weekday from Cape Girardeau and Cincinnati using a 19-seat Beech 1900D aircraft.

Customers with reservations on flights scheduled after January 7th will be contacted about accommodation options.

View the announcement by Big Sky Airlilnes.

Read a related story about Big Sky Airlines by KTVQ in Billings, Montana.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:46:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

Powered by Frankly