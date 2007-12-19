This story is from KFVS-TV sister station WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, La.

Jamie Lynn Spears Pregnant - National Media Circle Boyfriend's Mississippi Home

By: Anna Adair, WAFB-TV

A group of reporters and photographers from across the country descended on the small town of Gloster, Mississippi Wednesday afternoon in hopes of interviewing the father of Jamie Lynn Spears' baby. Crews from Access Hollywood, People Magazine, TMZ.COM, and the Montel Williams Show were camped outside the home of Casey Aldridge. Family members said Aldridge was not home.



Jamie Lynn Spears, the 16-year-old sister of Britney Spears, tells OK! Magazine she is three months pregnant. She says Aldridge, her high school boyfriend, is the father. Published reports offer disputing accounts of Aldridge's age. Some reports say he is 19 while others indicate he is 18. Aldridge's uncle, Pastor Odus Jackson, told reporters he's not sure if his nephew is 18 or 19.



Jackson told WAFB Reporter Anna Adair that Aldridge's family is "bewildered" by the news of the pregnancy."I'm sure they would have liked to have become grandparents in a different mode but I think ultimately they will accept it," Jackson said of Aldridge's parents. Jackson, who is the pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Gloster, says he hosted his nephew and Jamie Lynn at his home for Thanksgiving dinner last month.



Spears is the host of a show on Nickelodeon called "Zoey 101", a show popular with young girls.