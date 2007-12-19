Jamie Lynn Spears Pregnant - National Media Circle Boyfriend's Mississippi Home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This story is from KFVS-TV sister station WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, La.
By: Anna Adair, WAFB-TV

A group of reporters and photographers from across the country descended on the small town of Gloster, Mississippi Wednesday afternoon in hopes of interviewing the father of Jamie Lynn Spears' baby. Crews from Access Hollywood, People Magazine, TMZ.COM, and the Montel Williams Show were camped outside the home of Casey Aldridge. Family members said Aldridge was not home.

Jamie Lynn Spears, the 16-year-old sister of Britney Spears, tells OK! Magazine she is three months pregnant. She says Aldridge, her high school boyfriend, is the father. Published reports offer disputing accounts of Aldridge's age. Some reports say he is 19 while others indicate he is 18. Aldridge's uncle, Pastor Odus Jackson, told reporters he's not sure if his nephew is 18 or 19.

Jackson told WAFB Reporter Anna Adair that Aldridge's family is "bewildered" by the news of the pregnancy."I'm sure they would have liked to have become grandparents in a different mode but I think ultimately they will accept it," Jackson said of Aldridge's parents. Jackson, who is the pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Gloster, says he hosted his nephew and Jamie Lynn at his home for Thanksgiving dinner last month.

Spears is the host of a show on Nickelodeon called "Zoey 101", a show popular with young girls.

Depending on their exact age difference and the state where the sexual intercourse took place, the father of Jamie Lynn Spears' baby could face criminal charges. In Spears' hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, a spokeswoman for the local sheriff's department says no complaint has been filed in the case. "No criminal investigation is currently underway," said Blair Foster, spokeswoman for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

In Louisiana, if the defendant is at least 19 years of age and the other person is under the age of 17, the defendant could be charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Laws on the matter vary from state-to-state.

Jamie Lynn says she plans to raise the baby in her home state of Louisiana so it can, as she puts it, "have a normal family life." 

