Police Search for Suspect in Armed Robbery of Gas Station

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Police look for the suspect after an armed robbery early Wednesday morning at the Rhodes 101 store on North Sprigg in Cape Girardeau.

This is the Rhodes gas station located right across the street from the Show-Me Center.

Police say before 4 a.m. a man wearing a blue bandana on his face entered the store with a handgun.

After demanding money from the clerk, he then fled on foot.

The man was last seen running west on New Madrid Street.

Cape police are following all leads at this time.  They are searching for a black male, about 5'10" to 6' tall wearing a dark jacket.

