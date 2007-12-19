Two Dead After Third Murder-Suicide in One Month

By: Heartland News

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. - A third murder-suicide strikes the Heartland, this time in Graves County in western Kentucky.

The bodies of two men were found on the scene. According to the Kentucky State Police, Joseph Clark, 33, arrived to a house on Wayne Freeman Road in the West Plains community of Graves County with a woman around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the shooter contronted the two, shot Clark and killed him, then shot himself. The woman called 911. The identity of the shooter has not been released pending notification of relatives. KSP continues to investigate.

Officials could not pinpoint a motive at this time. Stay with Heartland News for more information.