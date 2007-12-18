A Heartland teacher is under investigation after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Students are coming together to support the Marshall County High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Band Director Indicted on Rape Charges

By: Heartland News

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. - It's more trouble for a high school instructor accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Kentucky State Police today arrested 37-year-old Michael Colvett.

A grand jury indicted him Tuesday on charges of rape, tampering with physical evidence, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Colvett was a band director at Marshall County High School.

He's in jail on $25,000 dollars cash bond.

Last month, Colvett pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges in the same case.