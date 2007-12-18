Krajcir Connected to Eighth Heartland Murder

By: Kathy Sweeney & Heartland News

Joyce Tharp, 29, was found raped and murdered back in March of 1979.

A flower delivery man found Tharp's nude body March 24, 1979 beside garbage cans behind Park Avenue Baptist Church in Paducah.

Autopsy results show she had been hit in the head and strangled.

At a news conference Wednesday, Paducah police laid out what they learned during an interview Tuesday with Krajcir at Tamms Supermax Prison.

Investigators say Krajcir admitted to going into Tharp's home while she slept. Taking her to his home in Carbondale, sexually assaulting then killing her before bringing her body back to Paducah and dumping it behind Park Avenue Baptst Church.

Paducah police are looking into charging Krajcir with kidnapping. They will not seek murder charges since the crime happened in Carbondale.