Krajcir Connected to Eighth Heartland Murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY

Krajcir Connected to Eighth Heartland Murder

Krajcir Connected to Eighth Heartland Murder
By: Kathy Sweeney & Heartland News

PADUCAH, Ky. - More details today from the Paducah Police Department concerning yet another victim linked to Timothy Krajcir's deadly spree in the late 70's and early 80's.

Joyce Tharp, 29, was found raped and murdered back in March of 1979.

A flower delivery man found Tharp's nude body March 24, 1979 beside garbage cans behind Park Avenue Baptist Church in Paducah.

Autopsy results show she had been hit in the head and strangled.

At a news conference Wednesday, Paducah police laid out what they learned during an interview Tuesday with Krajcir at Tamms Supermax Prison.

Investigators say Krajcir admitted to going into Tharp's home while she slept.  Taking her to his home in Carbondale, sexually assaulting then killing her before bringing her body back to Paducah and dumping it behind Park Avenue Baptst Church.

Paducah police are looking into charging Krajcir with kidnapping.  They will not seek murder charges since the crime happened in Carbondale.

This information now ties Krajcir to eight victims in the Heartland.

He's already pleaded guilty to the 1982 murder of SIU college student Deborah Sheppard.

Krajcir's also confessed to killing Mary and Brenda Parsh, Sheila Cole, Margie Call, and Mildred Wallace in Cape Girardeau.

He's been tied to the 1978 murder of Virginia Witte in Marion, Illinois.

He's also a suspect in an unsolved murder in his homestate of Pennsylvania. 

Stay with www.kfvs12.com and watch Heartland News for the very latest.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:46:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

Powered by Frankly