Illinois Town Picked for New Clean Coal Power Plant - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Matoon, IL

Illinois Town Picked for New Clean Coal Power Plant

Illinois Town Picked for New Clean Coal Power Plant
By: Heartland News

MATTON, Ill. - The state of Illinois lands a huge new power plant project, which will burn coal cleanly and safely.

A group called the FutureGen Alliance picks Mattoon to be home to the $1.8 billion power plant.

The head of the group says Tuesday's long-awaited decision wasn't based on politics, but on the science and technical benefits shown by the central Illinois community.

Mattoon beat out a site in Tuscola and two in Texas for the massive experimental plant.

Governor Rod Blagojevich is on his way to Mattoon to celebrate the town's selection.

Construction on several hundred acres of land will begin in 2010 and the plant is expected to begin operation in 2013, bringing hundreds of jobs to boost the local economy.

A news conference Tuesday afternoon at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will announce the benefits university leaders expect to gain from FutureGen's decision.

Look for more on the story tonight on Heartland News.

