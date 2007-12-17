3rd Annual Christmas Country Church Tour

By: Holly Brantley

PERRY & CAPE COUNTIES, Mo. - Twenty five country churches in Cape and Perry counties open their doors and invite you to come and visit.

You'll see old fashioned Christmas traditions as you enjoy the decorations and listen to local musicians. Refreshments are also provided at many stops.

Trinity Lutheran church in Altenburg is one of the sites.

"Everyone should come out and it'll get you in the Christmas spirit," said Carla Jordan. "One woman told me it's the most magical experience she's had. Like Christmas morning when she was a little girl."

A short drive away in New Wells, the Immanuel Lutheran Church welcomes you as well. Inside church members share stories about the history. Some of the decorations date back more than 100 years.

"It's very important to me," said Norman Zwosta. "I'm 72 years old. I've been a member of this church for 72 years. I grew up here. This tour and our anniversary mean a lot to me. We've already had more than 100 people come through tonight."

Church members say this is the way to experience Christmas in the Heartland as it used to be. Many feel it's how it's meant to be.

"It's about beauty and candle light," said Carla Jordan. "It's the classic example of an American Christmas."

All churches open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 18th.

Churches will be fully decorated for Christmas with greeters, Christmas music, and refreshments. You may tour in any order. The event is free.