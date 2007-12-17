Gov. Blunt Requests Speedy Extradition of Krajcir - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Blunt Requests Speedy Extradition of Krajcir

Gov. Blunt Requests Speedy Extradition of Krajcir
By: Heartland News

Governor Matt Blunt is working to get admitted murdered Timothy Krajcir in a Missouri courtroom as soon as possible.

Monday Governor Blunt sent a letter to Illinois Goveror Rod Blagojevich asking that Krajcir be extradited to Missouri quickly.

Krajcir faces five counts of murder in Missouri.

He admitted to a killing spree in the late 70s and early 80's in Cape Girardeau.

Governor Blunt says the crimes are so horrific, he wants Krajcir to face justice quickly.

Krajcir remains behind bars at the Tamms Supermax Prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Carbondale woman.

Click here to view the letter sent by Gov. Blunt to Gov. Blagojevich.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:15:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:18 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:18:59 GMT
    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-04-16 21:43:41 GMT
    The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)

    Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.  

    Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.  

  • Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    •   
Powered by Frankly