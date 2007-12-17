Read Missouri Gov. Blunt's Letter to Illinois Gov. Blagojevich Requesting a Speedy Expedition for Krajcir

Gov. Blunt Requests Speedy Extradition of Krajcir

By: Heartland News

Governor Matt Blunt is working to get admitted murdered Timothy Krajcir in a Missouri courtroom as soon as possible.

Monday Governor Blunt sent a letter to Illinois Goveror Rod Blagojevich asking that Krajcir be extradited to Missouri quickly.

Krajcir faces five counts of murder in Missouri.

He admitted to a killing spree in the late 70s and early 80's in Cape Girardeau.

Governor Blunt says the crimes are so horrific, he wants Krajcir to face justice quickly.

Krajcir remains behind bars at the Tamms Supermax Prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Carbondale woman.