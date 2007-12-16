Three Dead, One Injured After Murder-Suicide

By: Heartland News

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. - For the second time in less than two weeks, authorities in southeast Missouri investigate a murder-suicide. This time in Perry County.

Three people are dead and one person is in a St. Louis hospital. Investigators say 68-year-old Jerry Moore opened fire inside his home.

It happened in a gated community known as Lake Perry.

Investigators got the call just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning about a shooting at the home of Jerry and Diane Moore.

Investigators tell Heartland News Jerry and his wife got into an argument after 55-year-old Diane arrived to take some of her things from the house. With Diane Sunday morning were Dennis Stanfill, his wife Terry, and Allen Kennon.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Jerry objected to the other people in his home, and to his wife leaving. Authorities say he took out a revolver, shot at Dennis Stanfill and Kennon, and also shot at Terry Stanfill with the bullet grazing her hooded sweatshirt.

Jerry Moore then saw his wife outside, shot her, then turned the gun on himself.

According to Sheriff Gary Shcaff, 54-year-old Dennis Stanfill of Barnhardt and Diane Moore are dead. Allen Kennon is in a St. Louis Hospital. Terry Stanfill was shot at, but the bullet missed her.

Friends of Diana Moore say she was an upbeat person.

"Diane loved everybody. Smiled, always happy. I never saw her in a bad mood. She was always happy to see somebody," said Carla Trione.

Moore was a mother and grandmother and loved riding horses.

"She came in and helped take care of my mom and dad when they were both sick and came very close to the family. When I was going through cancer, she was a support system with my girlfriends. She was a girlfriend and we all loved her. We're going to miss her very much," said Key Commer.

"It was horrible. It was supposed to be our employee Christmas party at the Spillway. I was getting presents wrapped and Lou came over and told me I had to call 911. We found out it was about what had happened. It was devastating," said Lisa Reed. She and her husband own the Spillway Country Store.

Diane worked at the store for about a year.

"She walked in with a smile. She patted you on the back, " Reed said. "She always had an up personality."

An examination of court records show there were no charges or orders filed by either spouse.