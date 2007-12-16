Shop with a Hero Brings Happy Holidays to 400 Kids

By: Holly Brantley

DEXTER, Mo. - You've seen them respond to emergencies, fighting fires, and working crash scenes.

Sunday morning, those first responders had a very different job.

As part of the Shop with a Hero Program, just about everybody who wears a uniform in Stoddard County was represented as they helped give less fortunate boys and girls a Christmas to remember.

After a visit with Santa, the kids go shopping. With the help of Sheriff Carl Hefner, five-year-old Evelyn picks out some stockings. It's important she has three. "Because I have two bubbies," explains Evelyn. She's talking about her brothers Logan and Richard.

Her bubbies are also shopping. Logan picked out some hot wheels toys, and Richard bought a Karaoke machine.

"On the way up here they all said 'I want to shop with a Policeman!,'" said their grandmother, Kathy Sanders.

Sanders says the Shop with a Hero program makes all the difference at Christmas time.

"If it wasn't for this, there would be a lot of kids that wouldn't have a good Christmas," said Sanders.

Greg Lintz is a Dexter firefighter and also vice president of Shop with a Hero.

"It's a good feeling," said Lintz. "It warms our hearts."