Having grown up in Ste. Genevieve, Laura Wibbenmeyer is so excited to be back in the Heartland and part of the First Alert Weather Team she grew up watching.

Laura can remember exactly when the weather sparked her interest as a child. The weather became vastly interesting to her when it had the power to decide school or no school. She can remember staying up late and watching every weathercast, hoping and praying for the winter weather to hit right over Ste. Gen County so she could enjoy a snow day. Then summer rolled around and she would hope and pray for just the opposite, heat advisories so school would let out early. All of those events, plus many others, have led Laura to fall in love with the all of the different types of weather the Heartland experiences. She never imagined her "snow day" hobby would lead to her passion, and even further into her career.

Laura graduated Cum Laude from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in Atmospheric Science. Throughout college, her nickname quickly became "Weather Wibbs" and the name has stuck. While in college at Columbia, Laura worked at KOMU-TV as a fill-in Meteorologist and gained experience with everything from covering floods to chasing storms during tornado outbreaks. Laura also spent a semester abroad studying at the University of Reading in England, an internationally renowned school for its meteorology program.

After graduation, Laura moved south to challenge herself with a whole different type of weather. She moved to Lafayette, Louisiana and worked at KLFY-TV. Laura had always wanted to live in the south and being the weather nerd she is, had always wanted to get her hands wet, so to speak, with tropical weather. After gaining that tropical storm and hurricane experience she decided to head a bit north and took her next job in Shreveport, Louisiana at KTBS-TV. Even though Laura misses the mild winters of the south, (especially while she is scraping ice off of her car in the morning) she is extremely happy to be back home and wouldn't change it for the world.

In her free time, Laura enjoys anything and everything that gets her adrenaline pumping, whether it is sky diving or white water rafting. She also loves volleyball, dancing, traveling, spending time with her yorkie, Roxy, and meeting new people. So, if you ever see her out and about don't hesitate to introduce yourself and feel free to send her an email anytime.

