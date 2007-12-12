Man Charged with Child Molestation

By: Heartland News

SCOTT CITY, Mo. - A Scott City man stands accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Investigators say 18-year-old Marcus Bowers had sex with a 14-year-old girl at her home while her parents were away.

Her mother is pressing charges in the case. Meantime, Bowers sits in jail on child molestation charges, and 50-thousand dollars bond.