Find out information to tour the Russell Home in Blodgett. All proceeds go to a local children's center.

Find out information to tour the Russell Home in Blodgett. All proceeds go to a local children's center.

Christmas Home Tour Raises Money for Children's Center

By: Holly Brantley

BLODGETT, Mo. - "One thing I love it Christmas," said Margaret Russell. "We love Christmas around here."

Those words are obvious as you tour Margaret and David Russell's home in Blodgett. Margaret is the woman behind the 28 room Christmas showcase.

"We just share what we have and we believe if you share what you have you're going to get more of it," said Margaret.

Margaret and her husband David own Tank Tech Incorporated in Blodgett.

"The Lord's been good to us," said Margaret. "We want to be good to other people."

Small groups tour the sprawling home for a small $5 donation per person. The money goes to the Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston. The Russell's match the money they raise.

There's more than 32 decorated trees and much more.

If you want to take a tour with a small group, click here for information to contact Margaret.