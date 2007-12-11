Pennsylvania Authorities Say Krajcir a Murder Suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pennsylvania Authorities Say Krajcir a Murder Suspect

Timothy Krajcir Timothy Krajcir

Pennsylvania Authorities Say Krajcir a Murder Suspect
By: Kathy Sweeney

I've tracked down new details on another murder connected to confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir.

Authorities in Pennsylvania confirm he's a suspect in an unsolved murder that sounds eerily similar to the cases Krajcir confessed to in Cape Girardeau.

In April 1979, a neighbor found the body of 51-year-old Myrtle Rupp.

Mrs. Rupp, who lived alone, was raped and strangled.  Her killer was never caught.

Click on the video link to the right to listen to a phone interview with Detective James Pollacks of the Muhlenberg Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.

