Authorities say Timothy Krajcir confessed to murdering nine people including six women in the Heartland.

Authorities say Timothy Krajcir confessed to murdering nine people including six women in the Heartland.

Police Say Krajcir Admits to Nine Murders

Police Say Krajcir Admits to Nine Murders

Pennsylvania Authorities Say Krajcir a Murder Suspect

By: Kathy Sweeney

I've tracked down new details on another murder connected to confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir.

Authorities in Pennsylvania confirm he's a suspect in an unsolved murder that sounds eerily similar to the cases Krajcir confessed to in Cape Girardeau.

In April 1979, a neighbor found the body of 51-year-old Myrtle Rupp.

Mrs. Rupp, who lived alone, was raped and strangled. Her killer was never caught.