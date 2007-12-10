Krajcir Sentenced to 40 Years for Sheppard Murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL

Krajcir Sentenced to 40 Years for Sheppard Murder

Deborah Sheppard Deborah Sheppard

Krajcir Sentenced to 40 Years for Sheppard Murder
By: Carly O'Keefe

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. - Timothy Krajcir, 63, was back in court Monday.  In August, he confessed to the murder of 23-year-old Southern Illinois student Deborah Sheppard.

Sheppard was found dead and naked in her apartment in April 1982. Autopsies revealed she had been strangled.  The murder remained a mystery for 25 years until DNA evidence cracked the case.  DNA was found on a shirt recovered from the crime scene.  The DNA was run through the Illinois DNA Database and police found a match: Timothy Krajcir, an inmate in the Big Muddy Correctional Center in Ina.

Monday Krajcir pleaded guilty to all counts, and waived his right to a jury trial.  In the courtroom, he showed no visible signs of remorse for his crime.

"On the surface he's a pretty easy-going guy, but of course he has this dark side we're seeing. When I asked him if he had remorse he basically said, ‘I'm sorry for what happened, but you have to understand, I'm not like you.  If I were like you, this wouldn't have happened'. So he regards himself as twisted. That's his term, ‘twisted'," said Echols.

Krajcir was sentenced to 40 years in prison, which was the maximum penalty allowed by the Illinois statute of 1982.  He is already serving a life sentence at the Big Muddy Correctional Center, and now faces more charges of murder in the previously unsolved deaths of five Cape Girardeau women.

