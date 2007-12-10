Krajcir Sentenced to 40 Years for Sheppard Murder

By: Carly O'Keefe

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. - Timothy Krajcir, 63, was back in court Monday. In August, he confessed to the murder of 23-year-old Southern Illinois student Deborah Sheppard.

Sheppard was found dead and naked in her apartment in April 1982. Autopsies revealed she had been strangled. The murder remained a mystery for 25 years until DNA evidence cracked the case. DNA was found on a shirt recovered from the crime scene. The DNA was run through the Illinois DNA Database and police found a match: Timothy Krajcir, an inmate in the Big Muddy Correctional Center in Ina.

Monday Krajcir pleaded guilty to all counts, and waived his right to a jury trial. In the courtroom, he showed no visible signs of remorse for his crime.

"On the surface he's a pretty easy-going guy, but of course he has this dark side we're seeing. When I asked him if he had remorse he basically said, ‘I'm sorry for what happened, but you have to understand, I'm not like you. If I were like you, this wouldn't have happened'. So he regards himself as twisted. That's his term, ‘twisted'," said Echols.