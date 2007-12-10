A southern Illinois inmate gets 40 years in the cold case murder of a Southern Illinois University student.

A southern Illinois inmate gets 40 years in the cold case murder of a Southern Illinois University student.

Authorities in Cape Girardeau County are set to make a stunning announcement today in connection with five unsolved homicides dating back to the late 1970's and early 1980's.

Authorities in Cape Girardeau County are set to make a stunning announcement today in connection with five unsolved homicides dating back to the late 1970's and early 1980's.

Cape Authorities to Charge One Man in Five Unsolved Homicides

Cape Authorities to Charge One Man in Five Unsolved Homicides

Monday Krajcir gets 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to all counts, and waiving his right to a jury trial in the murder of an SIU student.

Monday Krajcir gets 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to all counts, and waiving his right to a jury trial in the murder of an SIU student.

Police Say Krajcir Admits to Nine Murders

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Nine cold cases are now solved after the confessions of a serial killer.

A serial killer roamed the Heartland in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He killed six women in the region. Plus, authorities say he's confessed to three other murders for a total of nine.

Timothy Kracjir, 63, originally of Pennsylvania ended up in southern Illinois after getting out of prison.

While working as an EMT and ambulance driver, Krajcir admits driving over to Cape Girardeau in 1977 and killing three women.

After another brief stint behind bars, Krajcir came back and killed three more women, two in Cape, and one in Carbondale, where he lived.

Among the victims: Mary Parsh and her daughter Brenda were found shot to death at their Cape Girardeau home in August of 1977. Then 21-year-old Sheila Cole was kidnapped in Cape and shot in the head twice at a rest stop along Route 3 near McClure in November of 1977.

The fourth victim, 57-year-old Margie Call was strangled to death at her home in Cape in January of 1982. The fifth victim, 65-year-old Mildred Wallace was shot to death at her home on William in June of 1982.

Monday morning, Timothy Kracjir went before a Jackson County judge and admitted killing 23-year-old Deborah Sheppard in Carbondale in 1982. In return, the judge gave Kracjir the maximum sentence allowed, 40 years.

Now that he's confessed to killing five more women, Kracjir will soon be back in court.

Cape County Prosecutor Morley Swingle says he's started the paperwork to bring Krajcir over to Missouri to face a judge on five counts of murder and three counts of rape.

The rape charges involve victims Margie Call, Mildred Wallace, and an unnamed rape victim who was also attacked in 1982.

There were dozens of family members at Monday's press conference, in part to thank police for never giving up the hunt.

Don Call's mother Margie, was murdered in 1982. Over the years he stayed in contact with police, hoping this day would come.

Family members say they felt relief knowing that finally, they had some closure. Two weeks before Christmas, it was a bittersweet gift.

Click here to learn more about the victims from the five homicides Krajcir was charged with Monday.