The Missouri Supreme Court has issued an interim suspension on Nathan Cooper's law license.

A special election to replace former state Representative Nathan Cooper has been set.

The U.S. attorney says no to Nathan Cooper's request to make a business trip to the Phillipines.

Former state representative Nathan Cooper receives a delay in his sentencing.

Cooper Gets Week Delay in Sentencing

Former Cape Girardeau representative Nathan Cooper will wait to find out his fate.

Former State Rep. Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison

By: Heartland News

ST. LOUIS - Former Cape Girardeau Representative Nathan Cooper of Cape Girardeau will serve 15 months in prison for hi part in a fraud scheme.

Cooper pleaeded guilty to falsifying immigration documents for a client of his private law practice.

A federal judge handed down the sentence Monday in St. Louis after Cooper pleaded guilty to two counts counts of violating Labor Department rules on immigration.

His sentence includes 15 month incarceration, two years of supervised probation, and a fine of $6000. He must also forfeit $50,000 in earnings.

Cooper apologized for his conduct in court.

"The important thing here is a public official is going to jail," said U.S. Attorney James E. Crowe.