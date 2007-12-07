Katherine Moshiri Sends Letter Thanking Law Enforcement

By: Holly Brantley

Hear from Katherine Moshiri, the wife at the center of December 3rd's murder-suicide in Jackson.

Police say Katherine's husband, Mir Shahin Moshiri went on a shooting rampage Monday night, and then turned the gun on himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene along with their four-year-old daughter, Madison. Sixteen-year-old Michael Jeffers died from his wounds Tuesday night.

Moshiri wrote a letter to the Jackson Police Department, who faxed it to Heartland News Friday night on Moshiri's behalf.

Katherine Moshiri wants to say thank you and set the record straight.

She says the judicial system in Cape Girardeau County and Jackson Police officers deserve nothing but praise. According to the letter, she has no doubt they did everything in their power. She says the outcome had nothing to do with any negligence on their part.

Katherine writes, "Words can not convey the gratefulness in my heart for the gentleman/woman who stopped to pick me up and drove me to the sheriff's department. Without you, I probably would not be here today."

She goes on to say, "I am so thankful for all of your prayers and I know everyone means well coming to my defense. However, only I know what happened that day, and the police and everyone mentioned above did as well as they could."

Moshiri also thanks the ambulance and EMT's who airlifted her two-year-old daughter, Meghan to St. Louis. According to a friend of the family, Moshiri is in St. Louis at a hospital with her daughter.