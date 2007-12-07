Heartland Woman Tells About Working in African Nursery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Farmington, MO

Heartland Woman Tells About Working in African Nursery

By: Wes Wallace

FARMINGTON, Mo. - For two months, Briana Klemp used her skills as a neonatal intensive care nurse in an HIV nursery in the African country of Malawi.  Klemp quit her job, raised money, and volunteered in a place many people wouldn't dare go.

"It was an wonderful experience," recalled Klemp. "I felt like I was supposed to go to Africa.  I had a calling."

Malawi is a developing nation with a 14-percent HIV rate.  Klemp says many of the babies she took care of were either abandoned or orphaned.

While there, she kept a blog about her experience, and says she plans to go back.

