Heartland Woman Tells About Working in African Nursery

By: Wes Wallace

FARMINGTON, Mo. - For two months, Briana Klemp used her skills as a neonatal intensive care nurse in an HIV nursery in the African country of Malawi. Klemp quit her job, raised money, and volunteered in a place many people wouldn't dare go.

"It was an wonderful experience," recalled Klemp. "I felt like I was supposed to go to Africa. I had a calling."

Malawi is a developing nation with a 14-percent HIV rate. Klemp says many of the babies she took care of were either abandoned or orphaned.