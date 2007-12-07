2007 Notre Dame Shootout - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2007 Notre Dame Shootout


NOTRE DAME GIRLS SHOOTOUT SCHEDULE
Saturday, January 19 from Notre Dame Regional High School

TIME*

GAME

Noon

Cape Central vs. Nerinx Hall

1:30 p.m.

Poplar Bluff vs. Notre Dame-St. Louis

3:00 p.m.

Dexter vs. Incarnate Word

4:30 p.m.

Jackson vs. Eureka

6:00 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. St. Charles

 

 

 

 

*times approximate

