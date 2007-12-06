A man's truck gets stolen, but even more importantly, the stolen truck was carrying very precious cargo Wednesday night in Jackson.

An Iowa man pleads for your help, after his visit to the Heartland goes horribly wrong.

Stolen Dogs and Truck Found

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. - Police have found a truck and three dogs, stolen Wednesday night from Jackson's Drury Inn motel near Fruitland.

The dogs are OK and are back with their owner Bob Vest.

Both Jackson police and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department handed the dogs over to Vest Thursday night, but officers kept the truck overnight.

Bob Vest is from Iowa. His dogs are Australian Shepherds. They're in town for a herding seminar at Flickerwood Arena this weekend.

Vest left the dogs in a dog box on his truck Wednesday night, while he went inside his motel lobby.

He walked back outside, just in time to see someone speeding off with his truck and the dogs.