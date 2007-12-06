Teacher's Aide Faces More Sexual Misconduct Charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pemiscot County, MO

Teacher's Aide Faces More Sexual Misconduct Charges

Michael Smith Michael Smith

By: Christy Hendricks

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. - A teacher's aide at the South Pemiscot School Disctrict faces three more felony charges in connection with an ongoing investigation at the school.

Michael Willard Smith, 51, faces three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child less than 14-years-old. 

These charges are in addition to two counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree, class C felonie, one count of statutory sodomy second degree and one count deviate sexual assault that he already faces.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department says more charges are expected in the next couple of weeks.

