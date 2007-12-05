Holiday Homecoming

By: Wes Wallace

JACKSON, Mo. - Most of us either really anticipate or really dread relatives coming in for the holidays. For a Jackson family, this Christmas will be extra special.

"I can't wait to give him a big hug," said Brenda Carter, as she blinked back tears. "He's been through so much this year."

In just 14 months in Iraq, PFC Michael Doerhoff was nearly killed in the line of duty four different times. He survived a roadside bombing, a police station bombing, plus attacks at a guard station and mess hall.

Doerhoff will bring home two Purple Heart awards, as well as several other impressive honors.

"We're just thankful to have him home, and what he does for us," said Carter.