Woman Confesses to Shooting Husband in the Head

By: Heartland News

SIKESTON, Mo. - A Sikeston woman confesses to shooting her husband in the head as he slept.

Pamela Fox, 48, is behind bars facing assault and armed criminal action charges.

Police say Fox first told officers she accidentally shot her husband, 47-year-old William Fox, while trying to get a gun away from him during an argument Monday morning.

She later confessed to shooting him on purpose.