NCAA Penalties Could Wipe Out SEMO Women's Record

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - The Southeast Missouri State Women's basketball team faces serious penalties following a long investigation into NCAA violations.

An NCAA letter lays out penalties that could wipe out the womens records for the past several years.

A letter from the NCAA infractions committee just came out. The university received it in October and will have a chance to dispute it all this weekend.

The committee recomends in the letter that after a review, the women's basketball team should lose its records. Specifically, that includes a loss of wins between the 2002-03 and 2005-06 seasons. The team would also have its 2006 women's Division One championship appearance removed.

This all stems from the committee that says those issues involve serious intentional violations by the head coach, direct involevement of the head coach, a large number of violations, and ineligible competition including a lack of institutional control.

Southeast Missouri State had initially agreed to an expedited hearing this Saturday to appeal the penalties, but now it appears it will be well into next year before this matter is resolved. That's because all parties involved have not agreed on the legal process and a full hearing will now be held.

According to Southeast's Web site, the women's team win-loss record from the seasons of 2002-03 to 2005-06 is 78-40. If the university applies the recommendations, the record would change to 0-40.

Season Wins-Losses 2002-2003 19-11 2003-2004 15-12 2004-2005 22-8 2005-2006 22-9 Total from 2002-2006 78-40

Click here to view the letter from the NCAA Committee on Infractions and Southeast President Ken Dobbins' response.