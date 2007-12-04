Horse Worth Thousands Stolen

By: Heartland News

SYMSONIA, Ky. - Heartland police investigate a stolen horse for the second time in a week.

Kentucky State Police say someone took a horse worth $10,000 from a farm in Symsonia.

It's a gelding buckskin quarter horse with "Lazy H" branded on its left hip.

Someone spotted a slim-built man with brown hair leading the horse on Highway 348 toward Symsonia Sunday morning.