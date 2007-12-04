Morning Wreck Sends Four to the Hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau County, MO

Morning Wreck Sends Four to the Hospital

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. - Officers responded to a four-car crash Tuesday morning between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

This was at I-55 and North Kingshighway.

Officer Jason Selzer with the Cape Police Department says a driver was coming off the interstate and said the morning sun blinded him.  He appparently didn't see the traffic signal, and ended up crashing into a Ford Contour with four people inside.

Those four people were taken to a local hospital.

Then, just minutes later, another crash happened.  It was a chain reaction.

No one was hurt in that crash, but traffic was slow-going during the morning commute, as officers and rescuers were on scene.

No names are being released at this time as the investigation continues.

