Morning Wreck Sends Four to the Hospital

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. - Officers responded to a four-car crash Tuesday morning between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

This was at I-55 and North Kingshighway.

Officer Jason Selzer with the Cape Police Department says a driver was coming off the interstate and said the morning sun blinded him. He appparently didn't see the traffic signal, and ended up crashing into a Ford Contour with four people inside.

Those four people were taken to a local hospital.

Then, just minutes later, another crash happened. It was a chain reaction.

No one was hurt in that crash, but traffic was slow-going during the morning commute, as officers and rescuers were on scene.