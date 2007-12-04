One Dead, Three Injured After Wreck

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. - One person is dead after a car crash Monday afternoon on Highway 25 about a mile south of Delta.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash involved three cars, four people.

Erin Powell, 24, of Puxico was killed from the crash. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt. A passenger, Waylon Powell, is a baby, less than a year old. He was in a car seat and received moderate injuries.

The driver of the second car was Jessica Cato, 23, of Advance. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt and went to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the third car, Stephanie Bess, 25, of Advance was wearing a seat belt and went to the hospital with minor injuries.